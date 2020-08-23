Indore: Suspended cop robs man at gunpoint, arrested

Indore: Police on Sunday arrested two persons including a suspended police constable for snatching Rs 93,000 from a US-returned person in Khudel area at gunpoint. One of the accused is the relative of the complainant and he called the complainant in Khudel area on the pretext of showing him a plot of land for the investment. The suspended constable along with one of his accomplices reached the spot they threatened the complainant posing as crime branch official and to implicate him in a false case, and then the accused snatched money from the victim. One of their accomplices is still at large.

Investigating officer SI PL Sharma said that complainant Vaibhav Dubey, a resident of Jabalpur approached the police station on Saturday and lodged a complaint that he has returned from the USA on July 20, 2020. He came to the city to meet a relative a couple of days ago when another relative named Animesh Sharma made a phone call to him and informed him that he has a plot of land which he could buy for investment. The accused called Vaibhav to Jamaniya area on the pretext of showing the land on Friday. Vaibhav reached Jamniya village when Animesh told him to wait for the owner of the land. After that, two persons named Arvind Dwivedi and Manish reached there and Arvind introduced himself as a crime branch officer. He threatened him to implicate him in a false case. Later, the accused snatched Rs 93,000 from Vaibhav.

The complainant was scared of the accused so he didn’t reveal the matter to anyone on the day of the incident. On Saturday, he told his relative where he was staying about the incident and later lodged a complaint with Khudel police station staff.

SI Sharma said that Arvind is a suspended police constable and he was posted at a police station in the city. A pistol was also recovered from him. The accused are being questioned by the police and a search is on for their accomplice Manish is on.