Indore: Suspected Coronavirus patients stable

Indore: Both the suspected patients of coronavirus admitted to MY Hospital are stable. According to hospital administration, both will be kept in the hospital till their sample reports are received.

“Both the patients are stable. We have kept them in isolation and are waiting for the reports. We will get the sample results in 5-7 days,” Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said.

Meanwhile, sources said that both the patients do not have any such symptoms and doctors believe that their report would come negative.

District health department officials, MGM Medical College experts and others officials held a meeting to review the facilities and to take decision over further steps to control coronavirus.