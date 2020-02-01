Indore: Suspected Coronavirus patients stable

Indore: Both the suspected patients of coronavirus admitted to MY Hospital are stable. According to hospital administration, both will be kept in the hospital till their sample reports are received.
“Both the patients are stable. We have kept them in isolation and are waiting for the reports. We will get the sample results in 5-7 days,” Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said.
Meanwhile, sources said that both the patients do not have any such symptoms and doctors believe that their report would come negative.
District health department officials, MGM Medical College experts and others officials held a meeting to review the facilities and to take decision over further steps to control coronavirus.
“It has been decided that the isolation wards in PC Sethi Hospital and MY Hospital will remain active till next orders while those who have returned to Indore from China in past 15 days will be screened and samples will be sent to microbiology department in MGM Medical College and later will be sent to Pune,” Dr Thakur said.
A 21-year-old boy of Khargone and a 22-year-old girl of Indore were kept in isolation in MY Hospital after they had symptoms of coronavirus. Both are medical students in China and had returned to Indore about 12-15 days back. Their samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune.
Private Hospitals directed to prepare isolation wards
Health department officials also organised a meeting with the representatives of 18 private hospitals, who have been authorised for treating H1N1. Department officials directed them to prepare the isolation wards and also to inform the department if any patient approaches them directly.
Department also assured that they would be provided the necessary medicines and masks.
