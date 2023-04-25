Indore: Survey for development of Laxmibai Nagar station starts | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The survey for the proposed development work of Laxmibai Nagar Railway station from the Banganga side has begun. The survey is being done to develop an entry to the railway station from the Banganga side. There are also plans to improve amenities for passengers at the railway station.

MP Shankar Lalwani inspected the Laxmibai Nagar Railway station on Monday and took stock of the ongoing work there. MP Lalwani's said the work of commissioning a new track is going on at a brisk pace. Along with this, a new platform will also be built. A new building with all facilities will also be constructed by demolishing the existing building.

This building will have all the necessary facilities including a waiting hall, and ticket windows. Also, there should be facilities like lifts, and escalators for the elderly. Apart from this, the authorities have been asked about the need to provide adequate parking. He said that IMC officials would also be asked to improve the road connectivity to the station.

MP Lalwani recently met railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav to develop Laxmibai Nagar railway station from the Banganga side also and the minister ordered a survey. Lalwani informed that the railway officials have done a preliminary level survey, which was discussed today.