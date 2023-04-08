Indore: Surge in Covid cases, officials call it ‘accidental’ positive

Photo: Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cases of the Covid-19 have been increasing in the city again and seven new cases were found on Friday with which the total number active cases increased to 45. The health department has been reporting fluctuations in the number of daily Covid-19 cases from 0 to 11 over last 15 days.

According to health officials, seven new cases were found positive out of 130 samples tested on Friday. The positivity rate was 5.38 per cent while four patients were discharged as well.

The number of samples being tested has remained to lowest as patients are going for testing by their own.

“We’ve removed the sampling teams, but random sampling is done of people coming to OPDs of government hospitals. Those testing positive are the patients got tested at private hospitals and laboratories. Those who turn out to be positive are asymptomatic and found positive accidentally,” district epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said.

She added that Covid-19 was at an endemic stage as they did not find much rise in cases except for some sporadic ones.

Giving example of accidental positive cases, she said that a patient had gone to hospital for getting his friend tested but on suggestion of staff, he also gave his samples and found positive.

Those positive patients admitted to hospital were admitted to the hospital for treatment of another disease.