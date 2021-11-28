Indore: Surge in Covid cases, 5 out of 12 belong to the same family

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The sudden rise in the number of Covid cases has once again caused eyebrows to be raised as 12 patients tested positive on Friday. Much to the concern of citizens, five of the 12 patients— including a two-year-old girl—belong to the same family.

Residents of the Bicholi area, these people had attended a wedding in their close family circles and officials believe they might have got infected from someone there.

Similarly, three members of a family, all residents of Gumasta Nagar, were also found positive. A similar situation had prevailed about a week ago also when nine cases were found positive.

Similarly, another 71-year-old female, a 76-year-old male, and a 36-year-old male of a family in the Chandan Nagar area were found positive and admitted to a private hospital. Another 38-year-old female of Ashok Nagar was found positive and sent to MRTB Hospital.

The city has been witnessing sudden fluctuations in the number of Covid cases frequently as 0-3 cases were being found for the past many days, but it suddenly increased to 13 a couple of days ago and to 12 on November 27.

The total number of positive patients reached 153,331 in the city and the total number of deaths remained at 1,393 so far. As many as 38 patients are under treatment in various hospitals and Covid Care Centres of the city.

Contact tracing-in-charge Dr Rahul Shrivastava said that over 180 samples of people who came into contact with these nine patients have been collected while the addresses of three of the patients could not be traced due to wrong addresses provided or due to addresses out of the city.

‘No travel history’

‘Four patients out of five members of a family tested positive. Those tested positive include three females of 2 years, 29 years and 56 years of age, and one male of 3 years of age. One of their family members, a 64-year-old man, lives in Rajendra Nagar. They don’t have any travel history but they attended a wedding a couple of days ago. All of them, except the two-year-old girl, are completely vaccinated and they’ve been admitted to MRTB Hospital’

— Dr Rahul Shrivastava, contact tracing-in-charge

