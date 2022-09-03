Indore: Suraj Colony for poor on 21K acres freed from land mafia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that 21,000 acres of land worth Rs 15,000 cr have been freed from land mafia in the state, and Suraj colonies would be set up in this land, where houses would be built for the poor.

Chouhan said his government is committed to bring a smile on the faces of the people and many schemes are being run towards that end. He said that the street vendor scheme is one such move that will change the lives of the beneficiaries by making them self-reliant.

He was speaking at a programme organised to provide benefits to street vendors. He interacted with many street vendors and listened to their problems and assured them of help.

He said that a special campaign would be started in the state from September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under which camps would be held at ward and panchayat level where eligible beneficiaries would be given benefit of various schemes. Ayushman cards would also be made in these camps.

