Indore: Supply hit in colonies connected to 24 tanks

Indore: Many localities in the city faced water crisis on Monday as water could not be supplied through taps to their houses. This was because transformer damaged in a fire at sub-station in Bhaklay village in Maheshwar tehsil could not be replaced though 10 days have passed.

“Nine overhead water tanks remained empty and 15 others could not be filled to their capacity due to which supply was hit in areas connected to these overhead tanks,” said Balram Verma, water works in-charge at Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

The tanks, which could not be filled are located in Raj Mohalla, Subhash Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Gandhi Hall, Bhakt Prasad Nagar, Chhatribagh, Malhar Ashram, Nanda Nagar Road No 13 and Narwal.

The tanks, which could not be filled to their capacity are located in Maharana Pratap Nagar, Bilawali, Lokmanya Nagar, Agarbati Complex, Scheme No 114 Part-2, Khajrana, Nanak Nagar, Saikripa, Ambikapuri, Scheme No 114 (Part 1), Scheme No Skies 1, Skies 2 and Skies 3, Loha Mandi and Nagin Nagar.

Localities connected to these areas received water supply with low pressure.