Indore: Superintendent engineer responsible if over five feeder faults take place in a month, says Principal Secretary

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Principal secretary (energy) Sanjay Dubey here on Friday said that superintendent engineers would be responsible if over five faults took place in cities and over 10 faults in villages on 11kV feeder in a month.

“If the maintenance is of quality, then not many faults take place in the feeder,” he said while chairing a meeting of officials and engineers of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

He said that ensuring an uninterrupted supply of power and collecting revenue in time should be the goal of every electricity employee and officer.

He instructed that the officers of all the districts should take utmost seriousness on the indexing of feeders. From July 1, I will see live the information of feeders across MP on the dashboard.

Dubey directed that the responsibility of indexing of feeders would be up to lineman, junior engineers, assistant engineers, divisional engineers, superintendent engineer and chief engineer of the respective region.

“Address complaint within an hour”

The PS said that the target of redressal of consumer complaints related to supply should be one hour in cities and three hours in villages.

He asked for replacement of old, faulty metres on time, providing new connections on time, getting rid of estimated consumption bills and doing work under RDSS as per rules.

Instructions have been given to prepare DBT in all 15 districts regarding irrigation connection and to keep the maintenance data ready.

Along with this, he instructed to make a special plan for recovery of pending dues of more than Rs 100 crores in Indore Rural. He also directed West Discom officers to ensure that the supply constraint situation that occurred last week is not repeated in future.