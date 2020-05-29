Indore: Super Speciality Hospital to start from June 15

Indore: The Rs 230 crore, 534-bed Super Speciality Hospital will start from June 15, said divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi while presiding over a meeting called to discuss the progress in the construction of the hospital.

The hospital has a capacity of 536 beds, out of which 400 beds will be oxygenated, out of which 100 beds are of ICU. The hospital has 136 other beds.

The meeting was attended by Dr Jyoti Bindal, dean of MGM Medical College, Dr AD Bhatnagar, in-charge of Super Specialty Hospital, officials of public works department and representatives of Super Specialty hospital's construction company.

Tripathi set a time-limit for every department for completing the work. He instructed the electrical wing of the PWD to complete the work of electric supply in the first week of June. He also instructed for the purchase of furniture through GeM (Governed E-Marketplace) portal.

Spot fine from Rs 500 to Rs 5000 on mass gathering

In the backdrop of organising parties at Mahant Complex in Mallhargaj from where 90 COVID-19 positive patients were reported and village Badodiya Khan in Sanwer, from where 19 positive cases had come, the district administration has banned parties. In case of violation, Rs 500 will be imposed on individuals participating in mass gatherings and a fine of Rs 5000 will be imposed on party organisers.