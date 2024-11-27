Indore Super Speciality Hospital Saves 28-Year-Old From Guillain-Barré Syndrome With Plasma Exchange In Seven Days

Team of doctors with the patient |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of the Super Speciality Hospital have given a new lease of life to a 28-year-old man suffering from deadly Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS). Surprisingly, the patient recovered from the disease in just seven days and was discharged from the hospital in a healthy condition on the 12th day of the admission.

According to Dr OP Lekhra, HoD Neurology, 28-year-old Sachin was admitted to the hospital in critical condition as his limbs were affected and he had some respiratory struggles as well.

“After initial diagnoses, we discovered the patient was suffering from GBS and decided to go for plasmapheresis, also known as plasma exchange, i.e. a procedure where plasma and cells are separated from the blood and the cells are transfused back to the bloodstream,” Dr Lekhra added.

The team of the neurology department including Dr Lekhra, Dr Raja Gulfam, and Dr Nipun Saproo started the treatment and coordinated with the transfusion medicine department for the plasma exchange procedure. Superintendent of MY Hospital and HoD of IHBT Dr Ashok Yadav and his team including Dr Yogesh Pawde, Dr Amrita Tripathi, and Dr Khushboo Likhar ensured the uninterrupted plasma exchange for five sittings to the patient.

“The patient was admitted to the hospital on November 6 and was discharged on November 12. It is one of the rare cases of early recovery of the patient as he could return to his routine in a month following physiotherapy,” Dr Lekhra said.

42 patients treated in two years

Superintendent of Super Speciality Hospital Dr Sumit Shukla said that the team of experts are providing advanced treatment facilities to the patients. “This patient got treated for free as he was the beneficiary of Ayushman Bharat Scheme. It would have cost him over Rs 5 lakh in a private hospital to get the same treatment.” Dr Lekhra added that they have treated over 42 patients of GBS in two years with positive results and early recovery.

Family was trying ‘Jhaad Foonk’

Manish Sawle, an OT technician at the hospital and cousin of the patient, said that he learnt about Sachin’s condition as his family was busy in ‘Jhaad Foonk’ of the patient considering it a case of paralysis. “I rushed him to Super Speciality Hospital without a delay and his timely treatment saved his life,” he said.