Indore: Super 30's Anand Kumar addresses online session

In the era of COVID-19, a large number of students are unable to get access to online resources of various subjects and we need free resources for engaging students so that their thought-process is unhampered. Quoting this, Anand Kumar, a mathematics educator who is known for ‘Super 30’ scheme and movie, discussed education challenges in the launching ceremony of a start-up.

Kumar was interacting online with the event audience at Brilliant convention centre, Indore on Sunday.

“Educating students during coronavirus pandemic have been one of the biggest challenges, and there are many students who are not able to study online,” Kumar said. He added that static resources of education can be of great help for students in such times.

Addressing the program, former School Education Minister Deepak Joshi expressed the need of changing the education system and adopting technology in corona times. “Online platforms play an important role in deciding the condition and the direction of school education today,” he said.

Educationists Madhav Paranjpe and Pallavi Singh also quoted the importance of technology in education today.

The start-up aimed at providing educational resources to school students is founded by Ashish Singh, Sameer Mool and Rohit Maheshwari.