​Indore: Sun breaks through after 5 days, but cold intensifies​

Indore:

Cold winds and clear sky intensified cold conditions in ​the ​city on Thursday. However, the morning remained foggy and the visibility dropped to 800 meters at 8 am, consecutively ​for the second day.

As the clouds cleared from the sky, city could see a bright day after five days while the same phenomenon dropped the night temperature by one degrees Celsius ​compared to Tuesday.

According to the regional meteorological department, “Cold conditions ​were generated due to cold winds blowing from north India. The condition would remain for ​the ​next couple of days and the temperature may dip further,” the met department officials said.

They added that city would witness fog in coming days due to high pressure generated and increase in humidity in the region.

Night temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 13 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius above the normal while the day temperature too remained six degrees Celsius below the normal and was recorded at 21.6 degrees Celsius.

“The night temperature would drop to single digit in ​the ​next two days while the day temperature would remain close to 24-25 degrees Celsius,” weatherman added.

Humidity on Thursday morning was recorded 85 per​ ​cent while it was recorded 66 per​ ​cent in evening.