Indore: Summer special to Mangaluru today 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Looking at the load of passengers in trains during summer vacations, Railways is going to run a summer special train from the city to Mangaluru. The train will depart from the city on Thursday.

Indore to Mangaluru train will have only one run meaning that the train will run from one direction from Indore to Mangaluru only with special fare. According to official information, train number 09302 Indore-Mangaluru Superfast special train will depart on May 11 Thursday at 11.15 am from the city railway station. The rain will run via Dewas(11.53/11.55), Ujjain(12.40/12.45), Nagda(13.58/14.00), Ratlam 14.35/14.40) and finally reach Mangaluru Junction at 16.15 hrs on 12th May. The train will have halts at Dewas, Ujjain, Nagda, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road and Kudal, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar and Udupi stations.

There will be one AC-III and 18 sleeper class coaches. For detailed information about stoppages, composition and timings of trains passengers may visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov

