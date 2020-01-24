Indore: Sumitra Tai, Malini Gaud, MP Shankar Lalwani arrested for laying siege of collectorate

Indore: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, BJP state chief Rakesh Singh, Mayor Malini Gaud and MP Shankar Lalwani were among 353 BJP activists who were arrested on Friday for laying siege of the collectorate while protesting against the Kamal Nath government, for allegedly targeting of saffron party workers under the pretext of taking action against land mafia, and also for failing to fulfil the promises made to the people. All of them were later released on bond.

BJP was permitted to hold a public gathering at Moti Tabela Square near collectorate on Friday. Heavy police force had been deployed to ensure that the workers did not enter the collectorate.

After the gathering was over, the BJP workers tried to force their entry into the collectorate and the police and BJP workers shoved and pushed each other.

Later, the police arrested the activists and sent them to jail. Mahajan, Singh, Gaud, Lalwani and other leaders also courted arrest and they too were also sent to jail in a police vehicle. However, all the BJP workers and leaders were later released on bond.