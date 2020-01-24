Indore: Sumitra Tai, Malini Gaud, MP Shankar Lalwani arrested for laying siege of collectorate

Indore: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, BJP state chief Rakesh Singh, Mayor Malini Gaud and MP Shankar Lalwani were among 353 BJP activists who were arrested on Friday for laying siege of the collectorate while protesting against the Kamal Nath government, for allegedly targeting of saffron party workers under the pretext of taking action against land mafia, and also for failing to fulfil the promises made to the people. All of them were later released on bond.
BJP was permitted to hold a public gathering at Moti Tabela Square near collectorate on Friday. Heavy police force had been deployed to ensure that the workers did not enter the collectorate.
After the gathering was over, the BJP workers tried to force their entry into the collectorate and the police and BJP workers shoved and pushed each other.
Later, the police arrested the activists and sent them to jail. Mahajan, Singh, Gaud, Lalwani and other leaders also courted arrest and they too were also sent to jail in a police vehicle. However, all the BJP workers and leaders were later released on bond.
Earlier, the BJP state chief Rakesh Singh lashed out at Kamal Nath government saying that they were targeting innocent people and BJP leaders under the guise of action against land mafia.
“We are not going to let this happen. We will take to the streets,” he said.
He alleged that the Congress government was trying to intimidate BJP workers in the name of the drive against land mafia.
Mahajan said that BJP has always supported action against the mafia in the state.
“But now the government is targeting the common man and 70 to 80-year-old houses are being demolished. The action was taken against them as if they were mafia,” she added.
She said that when police officers take the right action, then they are transferred. “At the same time, it is unwarranted when action is taken against those who say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ with the tricolour in hand,” Mahajan said citing the Rajgarh incident wherein a former BJP MLA was slapped by the Rajgarh collector.
She said that Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha with a two-thirds majority.
“How can the state government refuse to accept any Central law. When you come to the government with a two-thirds majority, and you wish to change the law, you have a right to do it. If you feel something is wrong with the CAA, then you should move the Supreme Court instead of misguiding the people,” Mahajan said.
BJP city president Gopikrishna Nema said that the state government has crossed all the limits. “The general public, farmers, youth, businessmen are all affected and are upset with this ‘handicapped’ government,” he added.
Cong ko len-den ki addat hai!
Mahajan alleged that Congress is known for horse trading and indulging in politics of money. It is because of this habit that the State government has decided to go in for indirect election of Mayor. “Congress will indulge in horse trading after the corporators are elected so that it can get its party’s Mayor, by hook or by crook. I don’t find any other reason for the Congress government preferring indirect mayoral election.
On action against city businessman Jitu Soni, Mahajan said that everybody knew that he was running a dance bar but police always kept ignoring it.
