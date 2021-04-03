Indore: Suhitha, Sanjana in girls' singles final of national tennis championship

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 9th seed, Sandesh Kurale, from Maharashtra and his compatriot Manas Dhamne entered the men's singles finals of National Junior 2020 Tennis Tournament, organized by MP Tennis Association and sponsored by ITC, on Friday.

In the girl singles, the title clash will take place between second-seed Sanjana Sirmalla of Telangana and third-seed Suhitha Maruri of Karnataka. In the first semi-final of boys' singles played at Indore Tennis Club, Sandesh defeated top seed Krishan Hooda of Chandigarh 1-6, 6-2, 6-4. After losing the first set, Sandesh returned with a bang and entered the title match winning the next two sets.

In the second sem-ifinals, Manas Dhamne defeated qualifier Rusheel Khosla of Uttarakhand 7-6, 1-6, 7-5. Manas won the first set in a tiebreak, but lost the rhythm in the second set and gave Rousheel a comeback. But again in the third set, Manas returned and won the set to enter finals. Second seed Sanjana Sirimalla of Telangana defeated fifth seed Lakshmiprabha Arunakumar of Tamil Nadu 7-5, 6-1 in straight sets in the first semi-final of the girls' singles. Sanjana's title match will be against Suhitha Maruri of Karnataka. Third seed Suhitha defeated sixth seed Anjali Rathi of Haryana 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the final.