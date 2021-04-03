Indore: Suhitha, Sanjana in girls' singles final of national tennis championship

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 9th seed, Sandesh Kurale, from Maharashtra and his compatriot Manas Dhamne entered the men's singles finals of National Junior 2020 Tennis Tournament, organized by MP Tennis Association and sponsored by ITC, on Friday.
In the girl singles, the title clash will take place between second-seed Sanjana Sirmalla of Telangana and third-seed Suhitha Maruri of Karnataka. In the first semi-final of boys' singles played at Indore Tennis Club, Sandesh defeated top seed Krishan Hooda of Chandigarh 1-6, 6-2, 6-4. After losing the first set, Sandesh returned with a bang and entered the title match winning the next two sets.
In the second sem-ifinals, Manas Dhamne defeated qualifier Rusheel Khosla of Uttarakhand 7-6, 1-6, 7-5. Manas won the first set in a tiebreak, but lost the rhythm in the second set and gave Rousheel a comeback. But again in the third set, Manas returned and won the set to enter finals. Second seed Sanjana Sirimalla of Telangana defeated fifth seed Lakshmiprabha Arunakumar of Tamil Nadu 7-5, 6-1 in straight sets in the first semi-final of the girls' singles. Sanjana's title match will be against Suhitha Maruri of Karnataka. Third seed Suhitha defeated sixth seed Anjali Rathi of Haryana 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the final.
Denim-Ayush and Reshma-Suhitha are doubles champions
In the boys' doubles, second-seeded Madhya Pradesh's Denim Yadav and Karnataka's Ayush Bhatt easily defeated Anoop Bangargi of Maharashtra and Tores Rawat of Uttarakhand 7-5, 6-4 to become the national champion. The Maruri sisters of Karnataka emerged victorious in the girl's doubles. Top seeded Reshma and Suhitha Maruri defeated Maharashtra's Riya Oboveza and Sudipta Kumar 6-3, 7-5 in the final. The winning pair received 200 AITA points. At the same time, Upajiveta got 150 points.
The award for the doubles category was distributed in the main hospitality of Narendra Singh Jhabua (Board of Governors, Daily College) and. Muktesh Singh (Director Emerald Heights International School). On this occasion, MP President of Tennis Association Anil Mahajan and Referee Anton D'Souza were also present. The operation was conducted by Sajid Lodi.
Indian Tennis Association general secretary Anil Dhupar said that the boys and girls singles title matches will be played from 3.30 pm on Saturday. Sandeep Yadav, commissioner, Ujjain division, will be the chief guest.
