Indore: Sugni Devi Girls College To Come Under Govt’s Wings

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mateshwari Sugni Devi Girls College, a constituent institute of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, will now come under the wings of the state government.

The executive council of DAVV on Monday approved a proposal for giving the college to the state government.

For the last two decades, the responsibility of this trust-owned college was with DAVV.

The teaching and non-teaching staff will benefit once the government takes over the college.

Besides, the takeover will also pave the way for new facilities for the girl students.

The EC also approved a proposal for entrusting the responsibility of doctoral entrance test (DET) to MPOnline only. With this, the way has been cleared to conduct DET tentatively in October. Apart from this, the envelopes for promotion of 6 faculty members under the Career Advancement Scheme were also opened in the meeting. The executive council approved the promotions.

The EC has also given its nod for increasing salary of nearly 40 faculty members from existing Rs 35000 to Rs 50000.

These faculty members are those who had worked with the university on contract basis for 3 years as per UGC rules and now are visiting faculty after the contract ended.

