 Indore: Suffering from viral infection.. Blame it on temperature fluctuation
After a brief relief, viral infections again on the rise

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
Photo: Pexels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a short relief, viral disorder cases are again increasing in the city, thanks to the frequent fluctuation in temperature. The day temperature, which was hovering over 36 degrees Celsius, a couple of days ago, has dropped to 34 degrees Celsius on Sunday. 

City doctors are witnessing a surge in viral infections with complaints of fatigue, recurrence of fever, and cold.

Blaming the cool mornings and warm noons, the doctors said that the cases of viral infection are on the rise again and most people are getting infected with fever and cough.

According to physician Dr Mahendra Jha, people are facing a spread of a weird viral infection in which they have a fever, cold, running nose, and infected throat.

“The time of recovery has increased from 3 to 5 days to 5-8 days. Along with frequent changing weather, increasing pollution is also a reason for the same,” Dr Jha said.

Experts suggested that most of the patients have mixed symptoms including viral infection and covid-like symptoms but it is not affecting the lungs much.

Temperature expected to rise but may fluctuate again

According to Regional Meteorological Department officials, the maximum temperature in Indore is likely to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius for three days but it may drop again by a couple of degrees Celsius due to the effect of the western disturbance.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 34.3 degrees Celsius which was three degrees Celsius below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 18.9 degrees Celsius which was normal.

article-image

