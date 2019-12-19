Indore: Sudden temp drop takes toll on people’s health

Indore: With drop in temperature and the city witnessing three consecutive Cold Days, there has been a sudden influx of patients in city hospitals.

Most of the people have fallen prey to seasonal diseases like cold and cough, viral fever, eye and stomach infections. Moreover, 23 suspected cases of Swine Flu have also been reported in last 18 days.

“Fickle weather conditions have led to an increase in incidence of viral diseases. With the sudden cold conditions, most of the people have fallen sick with cough and cold, and fever,” physician Dr Ashutosh Sharma said.

He added that on an average 10 patients visit my clinic daily but the number has increased to 20 and above in last couple of days due to severe cold conditions.

Meanwhile, physician Dr Mahendra Jha said that patients with high-grade fever, who complaint of vomiting and severe headache, are suspected cases of dengue or malaria. But on investigation most of them test negative.

“Incidence of viral fever is on the rise. The fever lasts at least five days and leaves patient suffering from extreme weakness and severe body ache,” he added.

Meanwhile, the chief medical and health officer Dr Pravin Jadia said that children, pregnant women, and elderly people have low immunity and prone to the viral diseases.

Nodal officer of Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme Dr Santosh Sisodiya said that 23 suspected cases of swine flu were found since December 1 and fortunately all of them were tested negative.

However, he warned of the spread of swine flu and asked people to take precautionary measures and not to avoid cough and cold.

Temperature rises: On Thursday, the maximum temperature recorded was 26.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius.