Indore: Sudden Smoke In iBus Causes Panic Among Passengers; Woman Injured In Attempt To Escape Moving Bus (WATCH)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped passengers as sudden smoke erupted in a moving iBu running on the BRTS corridor in Indore on Monday morning. The incident took place between Palasia and Geeta Bhawan Square.

As soon as the driver saw the smoke, he tried to control the vehicle and somehow managed to stop the bus without any mishap. The bus was almost full with passengers, and the maximum number of passengers on board were students.

Watch the video here:-

#WATCH | Indore: I-Bus Catches Fire At Geeta Bhawan Square; Woman Injured While Trying To Escape Moving Bus#IndoreNews #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/DeV4ADJN4X — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 12, 2024

The sudden appearance of smoke caused panic among the passengers, leading some to jump out of the moving bus. One of the female students sitting on the back seat of the bus sustained a leg injury. The driver and conductor promptly informed AICTSL and safely evacuated the passengers one by one. Fortunately, no other injuries were reported.

A mechanic was immediately dispatched to the scene. As the mechanic arrived, he immediately disconnected the cable, and the smoke subsided shortly after. The PRO of AICTSL, Mala Singh Thakur, stated that the smoke was due to a turbo engine failure in the iBus caused by technical reasons. There was no loss of life, and all passengers were quickly transferred to another bus.