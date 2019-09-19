Indore: Sudden rains take people by surprise

Indore: Sudden rains on Wednesday evening left the citizens drenched. People expressed their wonder over U-turn in weather condition as the day was started with bright Sunshine and clear sky but dark clouds descended late in the afternoon.

The sudden darkness forced commuters to turn headlights on. The wind was also blowing at the speed of 40-50 km per hour. In the evening, the City also received 22.2 mm rainfall (0.86 inches) within a couple of hours.

Regional Meteorological Department officials said that the sudden change in weather condition is due to local system generation.

“City would witness light to moderate rainfall for next couple of days. There are chances of heavy rains after Sept 20 as a new system is being generated in the Bay of Bengal,” Met officials added.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature reached 31.6 degrees Celsius which was normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.6 degrees Celsius which was two degrees above the normal.

With today’s rains, the total rainfall this season reached 1203 mm (47.36 inches) so far.