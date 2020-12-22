Indore: ​Sudama Nagar worst affected, Sukhliya close second in number of Covid positive cases​

Indore:

​​Sudama Nagar ​has become the worst affected colony in terms of positive patients in the city with 1032 positive ​cases, with ​Sukhliya​ coming a close second with 1031 cases. ​​The total number of positive cases has crossed ​the 52,000 mark​.​​

Sukhliya was on top for the last three months but the surge in cases post​-​Diwali in Sudama Nagar​ has earned it the dubious distinction of becoming the top Covid hotspot area in the city.​

As many as 244 cases were found from Sukhliya post​-​Diwali while 423 cases were found from Sudama Nagar.

Vijay Nagar has the third-highest positive cases i.e. 946 which also saw 346 cases post-Diwali.

The rate of positive cases in these areas is so high that it is more than what was recorded in Khajrana area which was once the hot spot of the city with the highest number of cases.

Sukhliya, Sudama Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Khajrana, and Nanda Nagar are the areas from where the maximum number of cases was found while Sukhliya, Sudama Nagar, Mahalaxmi Nagar, and Scheme 78 saw the highest surge in cases in the last 15 days.

According to district contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre, the administration and health department had declared some of the areas as containment zones to prevent ​​spread of the virus from the infected areas.

“Indeed a surge in cases was seen in Sudama Nagar and Vijay Nagar but the spread of virus is scattered due to which these areas ​have not been declared containment zones yet. We have intensified testing in these areas due to which more cases are coming,” Dr Dongre said.

Meanwhile, acting Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Purnima Gadaria said that they are taking all necessary steps to prevent the virus ​from ​spreading ​and also spreading awareness among the people.