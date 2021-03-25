​​ ​Indore: Sudama Nagar tops in hotspot list​, 24 Covid +ve cases found in one day​

Indore

​Negligence by people in following COVID-19 ​norms ​is becoming ​the main reason for ​the ​gradual rise in positive cases in the city. On Wednesday night, as many as 584 people tested positive which is the second-highest number of cases since ​the ​inception of the disease.

City's journey to control ​the ​deadly COVID-19 was badly hit on Wednesday when 24 patients tested positive in Sudama Nagar. A sudden surge in the number of cases from a single area sent ripples among denizens and brought officials on toes.

According to Control Room in-charge and contact tracing Dr Anil Dongre, out of these 24 patients ​ who tested positive, many are from the same families.

“Most of these patients didn’t have any symptoms and many of them are kept in home​ ​quarantine,” he said.

After Sudama Nagar, the highest number of patients was found from Mahalaxmi Nagar i.e 13 and from Nehru Nagar and Rajendra Nagar i.e. 12 each.

“We have started contact tracing of the people and have been taking samples of all those who came in contact with these people," the contact tracing in-charge said.

As many as 584 cases were tested positive in Indore on Wednesday turning the rate of positive patients close to 13 per​ ​cent which was hovering between 6 and 9 per​ ​cent for the last many days.

Total number of positive cases was 65​,​957 with 949 deaths. Active cases in the city are 2​,​523 while 62​,​485 patients ​have recovered.