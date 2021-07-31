Indore: ​Successful surgery on newborn at MYH​

Indore

​Adding one more feather in their cap, doctors of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital have removed an ‘occipital encephalocele’ from a newborn which was even bigger than his head. The surgery was so complex that any delay and error would prove fatal for the baby.

According to ​superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur, the baby was only three days old at the time of surgery as the mother and baby both were referred to the hospital just after delivery from a hospital in Ujjain.

P​aediatric surgeon Dr Brijesh Lahoti said, “The baby of 23-year-old Pooja, resident of Shajapur, was admitted to the hospital on July 23 and the surgery was done on July 24. It was the case of occipital encephalocele i.e. swelling of different sizes over the occipital bone in the midline and the swelling was more than 600 gram​s​ and was bigger than the head of the baby.”

The doctors said that the surgery lasted for more than four hours as the encephalocele was attached to the skull and brain of the baby.

Along with Dr Lahoti, Dr Shashi Shankar Sharma, Dr Ashok Laddha, Dr Pooja Tiwari, Dr Rammohan Shukla played important role while Dr KK Arora, Dr Manish Banjare, Dr Nitu Gupta, Dr Mohan Nema, and Dr Shailendra Singh gave an​a​esthesia to the baby.

“Both mother and child are discharged from the hospital healthily and now mother can feed the baby as well,” Dr Lahoti said.

Congenital disorder found in 1 out of 10,000 people​

Encephaloceles are one form of neural tube defect and are associated with partial absence of skull bone fusion, with an incidence of 1–4 cases for every 10 000 live births.