Indore: Successful business require good product idea: Mahajan

​Indore



A successful business requires a solid foundation built on a good product idea, sound business plan, adequate capital, good management and proper accounting. Because these things matter to a customer.



Tushar Mahajan, general manager international marketing Sonic Biochem Ext Pvt said this while addressing a webinar on Saturday. It was organised by Indore Management Association on the topic "Customer Matters" on Saturday.



Mahajan said that the ability to effectively handle customer complaints and problems is vital ... with certain abilities and nurturing them is important to company success. Identifying the target market is an essential step for any company in the development of a marketing plan. Not knowing who the target market is could cost a lot of money and time for a company. It is very important to discover exactly what your customers want. Conducting a qualitative market study includes mapping customer journeys and evaluating data regarding customer pain points. One of the best ways to identify customers’ problems is by listening to them. Solving the problem by knowing it first through the perspective of a customer is the best way to handle it.

Customer satisfaction is about more than just providing customer support to resolve technical issues. It's about creating a consistently positive experience with your brand. Satisfied customers are ones who observe a pattern of positive interactions, making them trust your brand. Customer expectations are decision influencers. It’s like setting a bar or a reference point for the customer. Marketing is about communicating to an audience, so it's no surprise that communication is the top skill those in the field need to have.

Creativity and thinking outside the box to find new ways of doing things is one of the trademarks of a successful marketing professional. Good interpersonal skills and can build strong working relationships.

Importance of Customer Service, Staff behaviour & Skills

Reasons for customer dissatisfaction is customer remains dissatisfied unless the company knows what the customer expects out of their product. Moving from customer satisfaction to delight one should always try to do better, anticipate customer needs, deliver beyond customer expectations, be consistent across channels, continually ensure your customers value what you offer etc are very important.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:03 PM IST