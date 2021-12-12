Indore: 'Success not determined by size of brain but size of one's thinking'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Success is determined not so much by the size of one's brain but by the size of one's thinking. Elevated thoughts make the way for elevated success.

CA Ishani Maheshwari said this while addressing a book review session organised by the Indore Management Association on the book ‘The Magic of Thinking Big’.

The speaker for the session was Ishani who is a chartered accountant, life & mindset trainer, public influencer, cognitive thinker and writer from the city. She threw light on various aspects of achieving success. She said that success is defined by 4 pillars as achieving: personal prosperity, winning admiration, freedom & self-respect.

Always think success, don’t think failure. Because "when you believe' I can do it’, the 'how to do it ' is developed subconsciously by mind."

Unsuccessful people suffer a mind-deadening thought disease called “Excusitis". People with mediocre accomplishments have plenty of excuses for not doing something. There are many excuses but broadly classified as health excuse, intelligence excuse, age excuse or luck excuse.

She said that the biggest fear we should overcome is "Fear of other people". Developing an understanding attitude for others & keeping a balanced view about the other fellow is the cure to overcome this fear.

To think confidently, one must act confidently. Always be a front -seater, practice making eye contact, practice speaking up, walk confidently & smile big. Don’t sell yourself short. Majority of people are suffering with a mental disease of self-deprecation. To become a big thinker, stretch your vision. Practice adding value to things, people & oneself. Get a bigger view by uplifting oneself & becoming likeable by all.

Don’t let traditional thinking paralyze your mind. ‘It’s been this way for a hundred years' thinking approach, creativity is murdered. Just tell yourself, there is no best way to do anything. There are as many best ways to do anything as there are creative minds. Practice asking & listening to people. Be receptive & experimental. Break fixed routines. Big people monopolize listening & small people monopolize talking. To feel important, one must look important. It is pleasant to hear that people should look at person's intellect not clothes. Don’t be misled.

People do evaluate you on the basis of your appearance. Ask a soldier what it feels like when he is in his uniform. Make your environment work for you. not against you. Don’t let gossipers, non-performers or other suppressive forces defeat your spirit of doing. Always seek & learn from leaders & successful people. Get plenty of psychological sunshine by discovering new groups, new people. Go first class.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 02:06 AM IST