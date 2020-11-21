Indore: Sub Inspector involved in Manpur truck loot case

Mhow (fpns): The police said that a sub-inspector level officer, who is also a relative of the main accused was involved in the truck loot case that took place near Manpur on the night of November 8.

The main accused in the case Pappu Meena and four others have been arrested, while the sub-inspector is absconding.

Mhow SDOP Vinod Sharma said that on November 8 night there was a traffic jam in Manpur town, about 40 kilometres from Indore. When the police jawans was sent to clear the traffic jam they heard the voices of two persons shouting for help from inside a truck. They reached the truck and found that the driver and cleaner of the truck had been tied with a rope so that they were unable to move.

Their ropes were untied and they were taken to the police station where their statements were recorded. In their statement driver Narendra Borasi and cleaner Raju Bairagi told the police that 5 to 6 persons entered into the truck and first thrashed them badly, snatched their mobiles and then tied them before looting grocery items loaded in the truck.

On their complaint a case under section 395 and 341 was registered against unidentified persons and police started their investigation and managed to catch history-sheeter Pappu Meena, the main accused in the case. While he was being interrogated to get details of the loot and all people involved in the case, he told the police that his uncle sub-inspector Gopal Gunawad, at present posted somewhere in Mandsaur district was also involved. He also disclosed names of the other accused - Ravi, Jivan, Arun and Amit Choudhary.



Save SI Gunawad, all others were arrested and all the accused confessed there crime before the police. They were produced in the Mhow court from where they were sent to to jail.