Indore: Sub Engineer Falls To Death In Holkar College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A sub engineer fell to death from the terrace of Holkar Science College library on Tuesday evening. The work of putting shades is under progress on the terrace and the sub engineer who had gone upstairs to inspect the work slipped from there.

One of the workers, who tried to save him, also fell along with him and he is undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chaurasia said that the deceased has been identified as Manish Jharne, 31 years, a resident of Palda area of the city. Preliminary investigation revealed that some construction work was going on on the terrace of the library of the college and Jharne had gone there for the inspection. While coming downstairs, Jharne slipped and fell into a duct. A worker named Saddam also fell from the height while trying to save him.

They were taken to the hospital but Jharne could not be saved. The police are trying to take the statement of Saddam and other workers to know the exact circumstances under which the incident happened.

