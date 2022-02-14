Indore: ​Sub-engineer caught accepting Rs 4K bribe

Indore

A sub-engineer of janpad panchayat was caught red-handed by Indore Lokayukta police while accepting Rs 4000 as bribe on Monday. The accused has sought a bribe for passing the map of a plot.

Ambikar Puri resident Pradeep Tiwari has a plot in Nanod gram panchayat. He had approached janpad panchayat sub-engineer Vijay Parihar for getting its map sanctioned. But Parihar sought Rs 5000 bribe for passing the map.

Not ready to promote corruption, Tiwari filed a complaint with Lokayukta sleuths who laid a trap to nab Parihar red-handed.

They made Tiwari call up Parihar and negotiate the bribe amount. Tiwari rang up Parihar and the deal was fixed at Rs 4000. Sleuths recorded the phone conversation. Parihar called Tiwari with the amount to Kalani Nagar square. As he accepted the amount, Lokayukta sleuths standing nearby in civil dress caught him red-handed.

He was booked under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act 2018.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:24 PM IST