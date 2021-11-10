Indore: ​Sub-engineer caught red-handed while accepting Rs 4,500 bribe

Indore

Lokayukta police on Tuesday caught a female sub-engineer of Janpad Panchayat red-handed while she was accepting a bribe of Rs 4500 from a person at her place in Scheme Number 54. She had demanded the bribe to pass the map for constructing a house.

According to DSP (Lokayukta) Pravin Baghel, Ashok Sharma, a resident of Omaxe City -1 had lodged a complaint with superintendent of police (Lokayukta) that he wanted the map of his house in Raj Laxmi Palace in Rangwasa area, sanctioned. Sub-engineer Geeta Vijayvargiya had demanded Rs 5,000 for the same and later the deal was done for Rs 4,500.

After receiving a complaint, a team reached her place in Scheme Number 54 and caught her red-handed while she was receiving the bribe from the complainant. She was booked under the relevant section of Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway.

Rs 33 lakh recovered from Singhal’s place

Lokayukta team on Tuesday recovered Rs 33.51 lakh from the house of Rakesh Kumar Singhal, executive engineer of National Health Mission, who was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 bribe and a cheque amounting Rs 11.50 lakh from a contractor on Monday.

DSP (Lokayukta) Pravin Baghel said that Rs 33.51 lakh was recovered from Singhal's residence in Bhopal. Singhal owns a four-storey house and Lokayukta officers are trying to find disproportionate assets obtained by him. Also, the bank account details and the lockers would be checked on Wednesday, Baghel added.

It is noteworthy that Singhal was caught accepting Rs 50000 bribe from a contractor to release a payment of Rs 1.05 crore. Singhal had allegedly demanded Rs 17 lakh bribe and he had taken Rs 5 lakh earlier. On Monday, he was caught while accepting Rs 50,000 and a cheque amounting Rs 11.50 lakh as a guarantee to return the cheque after receiving the entire amount.

