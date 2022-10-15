Indore: Sub-committees constituted for Pravasi Bhartiya Sammellan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Extensive preparations are underway for the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan scheduled to be held in the city on January 8, 9 and 10.

The second meeting of the Steering Committee for the programme was held through video conferencing on Friday. During the meeting, sub-committees were constituted, their roles were discussed and their responsibilities fixed.

Chief secretary of the state Iqbal Singh Bais, additional chief secretary Mohammad Suleman, principal secretary Culture and Tourism Shivshekhar Shukla and other senior officers attended the meeting along with senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs from New Delhi.

From the city divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, commissioner of police Harinarayan Chari Mishra, collector Manish Singh, additional commissioners of police Manish Kapuria and Rajesh Hingankar, and IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal and other concerned officers attended the meeting. The sub-committees constituted are the Accommodation sub-committee, Transportation sub-committee, Culture sub-committee, Exhibition sub-committee, Budget and Finance sub-committee, Protocol and guest sub-committee, Cleaning and beautification sub-committee, Traffic, fire, safety, security and emergency sub-committee for convention-Committee and e-Governance and Information Technology sub-committee. Various arrangements for the event were also discussed with the members of the sub-committee.