Indore: Stunning Views & Tranquil Surroundings At Hatyari Khoh

Hatyari Khoh | Picxy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hatyari Khoh is a perfect weekend getaway for those looking to escape city life and connect with nature. With its stunning views and tranquil surroundings, you’ll return from your trip rejuvenated and inspired.

Following the directions from Free Press office and with a bit of planning, you will have a memorable experience exploring this hidden gem near Indore. So pack your bags, gather your friends or family, and embark on an adventure to Hatyari Khoh this weekend!

Akshat Bhargava, a professional photographer and travel enthusiast, said, “The area offers picturesque views, hiking trails, and opportunities for picnicking.” He added that whether you’re looking to explore the outdoors or simply relax, Hatyari Khoh has something for everyone.

Directions to Hatyari Khoh

On the shortest route to Hatyari Khoh, one has to drive for 33.4 kilometres from the city. You can comfortably reach Kampel village in about an hour and then further reach Hatyari Khoh in another 15 minutes through the muddy road of the village.

Crossing the medium traffic of the city, you can enjoy the scenic beauty of the spiralling scenic roads. You can also view the valley of Hatyari Khoh from Kampel village as well as Pedvi village.

However, it is important to take directions from the villages. Google does not point to the correct village turn to reach Hatyari Khoh. Do not risk taking the turn, which the navigation system advises. You are likely to get stuck in the muddy road if you take that turn.It is advisable to take direction from villagers instead.

Tips for a Smooth Getaway

* Leave Early: To maximise your time at Hatyari Khoh, consider leaving early in the morning to avoid traffic and enjoy the sunrise.

* Stay Hydrated: Carry enough water, especially if you plan on hiking. * Respect Nature: Follow local guidelines to preserve the beauty of the area. Carry back any trash you bring along.

* Safety First: Always inform someone about your plans and expected return time. If hiking alone, stick to well-marked trails.

*Pack Essentials Clothing: Wear comfortable clothes and sturdy shoes suitable for hiking. Don’t forget a light jacket, as evenings can be cool.

* Food & Drinks: Pack a picnic basket with snacks, sandwiches, and plenty of water. A thermos with hot tea or coffee can be a delightful addition.

* Outdoor Gear: Bring along a first-aid kit, sunscreen, hats, and insect repellent. If you plan to hike, consider trekking poles and a map of the trails.

* Capture moments: You might also want to bring along a camera to capture the stunning scenery.