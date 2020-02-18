Indore: Students working to detect coronavirus virus using robotics

Indore: Concerned over spread of coronavirus, 24 girl students of Nutan Government Higher Secondary School are working on ways to detect and protect people from the virus using robotics.

With the first Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) available for students to innovate, the students feel it is best used for finding a solution for the virus. With the help of their educators, the group is learning about signs and ways to detect the virus. The group along with mentors intends to create a sensor-powered robot, which can detect the infection and create a warning.

“Students are working on measures to avoid infection through robots with help of more than 100 sensor chips,” joint director of school education Manish Verma said.

He added that the initiative while saving lives will give students a practical experience of developing technology. The idea behind ATL is to create a workspace where young minds can give shape to their ideas through hands-on do-it-yourself mode and learn innovation skills.

Hence, the school mentors had been motivating students to think beyond books and work on developing solutions for the world. “We were happy to hear the idea from students and the entire school staff is ready to support them with knowledge and guidance,” Verma said.

In the first step, which is in progress, ideas of school students are being developed as models through 3D printers and other devices. In this, a model is being prepared mainly based on the requirements related to virus infection or the life of common people.