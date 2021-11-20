Indore: Students told of their rights, about child abuse

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Child Safety Week of Indore Police over 15,000 students of 14 government schools of the city were made aware of their rights and about child abuse by police officials. Along with this, NGO Rising World Foundation sponsored by a city’s bakery distributed 15,000 muffins and other delights to children in two days.

The programmes were organised under the leadership of ASP(HQ) Manisha Pathak Soni. Sub-inspector Shivam Thakker addressed students and told them about child abuse and how children could protect themselves. He informed them about the available child helplines of police at which they can immediately call in case of any issue.

Marina Shaikh, founder of RWF said the underprivileged students were provided with the knowledge of their rights and help which they can get anytime from the police.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 01:57 AM IST