Indore: Students to learn injuries sportsmen suffered

Indore: With an aim to provide exposure to students to sports injuries, MGM Allied Health Sciences Institute (MAHSI) has set up a sports gallery, which is named after cricket legend late Colonel CK Nayudu. The gallery has information about famous sports personalities, injuries they suffered and their treatment.

Institute director Dr DK Taneja said it is first of its kind gallery in Central India as all the other galleries focus on achievements of sports personalities. “We’ve focused on injuries the leading sportsmen suffered and the treatment they took,” he said.

The gallery is named after Colonel CK Nayudu to pay tribute to him as he was the first captain of cricket test team and had a strong Indore connect. Holkar rulers invited him to play for them.

“The gallery was officially inaugurated by daughter of Colonel Nayudu Sunalini Nayudu on January 26,” Dr Taneja said.