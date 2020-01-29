Indore: Students to learn injuries sportsmen suffered

Indore: With an aim to provide exposure to students to sports injuries, MGM Allied Health Sciences Institute (MAHSI) has set up a sports gallery, which is named after cricket legend late Colonel CK Nayudu. The gallery has information about famous sports personalities, injuries they suffered and their treatment.
Institute director Dr DK Taneja said it is first of its kind gallery in Central India as all the other galleries focus on achievements of sports personalities. “We’ve focused on injuries the leading sportsmen suffered and the treatment they took,” he said.
The gallery is named after Colonel CK Nayudu to pay tribute to him as he was the first captain of cricket test team and had a strong Indore connect. Holkar rulers invited him to play for them.
“The gallery was officially inaugurated by daughter of Colonel Nayudu Sunalini Nayudu on January 26,” Dr Taneja said.
Principal Dr Ramhari Meena and deputy director Hemant Shukla said gallery shows information about leading paralympic athletes and their disabilities.
“We have tried to mention the disabilities of paralympic athletes including Shekhar Naik, former captain of the India national blind cricket team, along with role of physiotherapists for their performance enhancement,” Shukla said.
The gallery also include posture details of cricketers, badminton and tennis players and other sportsmen.
“As we are running over 24 paramedical courses, the gallery will help our students to learn the treatment methods. I also appeal to people to visit the gallery to know that sports personalities didn’t get fame overnight but underwent hard struggle,” Dr Taneja added.
