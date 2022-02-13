Indore: Students to learn about Dr Ambedkar, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State government’s decision of teaching medical students about various leaders including Dr BR Ambedkar and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya will be implemented from MBBS Session 2021-22 in the medical colleges.

MBBS students of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College too will learn about the leaders during the foundation course of batch 2021-22 starting from February 14.

The lectures on the biography of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Dr Ambedkar would be taken by Dr Nishant Khare on the second day of the course.

Along with the same, students will also learn about ethics and role of doctors in society, awareness of the history of medicine and alternate systems of medicine, stress management, sports and others.

The foundation course will be for seven days starting from February 14.

“We will teach about the leaders, ethics, and best practices to the students during the foundation course. Various faculty members will give an introduction to the subjects, college, and medical education to the students,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He added that the college is going to replace the Hippocratic Oath with the Charak Shapath from the new session.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 12:45 AM IST