Indore: Students Suffer As DAVV Server Goes Down

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many students had to suffer as server of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is down for past three days. Students who wish to apply for marksheet, degree, migration certificates online could not do so for some days.

While the students claimed that the DAVV’s application window is not receiving applications for past one week, the university said that the server is down for past three days.

“Not a week but server is down for past three days. The problem will be fixed in a day or two,” said deputy registrar (exams) Rachna Thakur.