 Indore: Students Suffer As DAVV Server Goes Down
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Students Suffer As DAVV Server Goes Down

Indore: Students Suffer As DAVV Server Goes Down

Many students had to suffer as server of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is down for past three days.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 04:37 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many students had to suffer as server of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is down for past three days. Students who wish to apply for marksheet, degree, migration certificates online could not do so for some days.

While the students claimed that the DAVV’s application window is not receiving applications for past one week, the university said that the server is down for past three days.

“Not a week but server is down for past three days. The problem will be fixed in a day or two,” said deputy registrar (exams) Rachna Thakur.

Read Also
Bhopal: 100 Suggestions Received On Draft Policy To Boost Investment IT-Sector
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Tomatoes Slip Out Of Mac’s Burgers - Prices Touch Rs 180 Per Kg

Indore: Tomatoes Slip Out Of Mac’s Burgers - Prices Touch Rs 180 Per Kg

Indore: Talk On Decision Making At SGSITS    

Indore: Talk On Decision Making At SGSITS    

Will Provide Rs 50k To Single Mothers  Taking Driver's Training: Collector

Will Provide Rs 50k To Single Mothers  Taking Driver's Training: Collector

Indore: Police Conduct Mock Drill For Ensuring Security Measures 

Indore: Police Conduct Mock Drill For Ensuring Security Measures 

Indore: BJP Cell Demands FIR Against Neha Singh Rathore For Objectionable Tweet

Indore: BJP Cell Demands FIR Against Neha Singh Rathore For Objectionable Tweet