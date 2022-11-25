Indore: Students of derecognised college to get marksheets directly from DAVV

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major relief to final-year students of Dhar-based Sagar International College, which was derecognised for submitting a fake recognition letter from the Bar Council of India (BCI), Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is going to give marksheets directly to them.

“A proposal has been prepared for issuing marksheets directly to the students of SIC. Once the proposal is approved, the BCom final year students can collect their marksheets from DAVV,” said deputy registrar (exam) Rachna Thakur.

The SIC had submitted a fake copy of a recognition letter from BCI for its law courses to the Department of Higher Education (DHE). Based on the letter, DHE granted admission in law courses in the college.

The same copy of the letter was submitted at DAVV also.

The DAVV got a complaint from a person that the copy submitted by SIC was fake. Based on the complaint, the university got the recognition letter verified from BCI who termed it fake.

The university informed the DHE about it which in turn derecognised the college and directed DAVV to shift SIC’s law students to other law colleges. The office of Indore's additional director (higher education) was also directed to file an FIR against the SIC director.

Citing DHE’s move, DAVV also disaffiliated the college. Since the disaffiliated college had BCom students also, the university decided to hold special exams for them. Usually, after results are declared, the university sends marksheets to the respective colleges for distribution among the students.

But in this case, as the college has been derecognised and subsequently disaffiliated and the director is on the run, the university decided to hand over marksheets directly to the students.

