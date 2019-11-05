Indore: Students not allowed to sit for exams for not paying fees

Indore: Over 400 students of Shri Gujarati Samaj English medium School near Sarwate bus stand, who had not paid their fees, were not allowed to sit for their half yearly examinations or enter their classroom on Tuesday.

Parents of the students who reached the school created a ruckus over the school administration's decision. "The decision is very harsh. The school calls itself as a charitable institute providing education with a reasonable fee, but they are behaving like any other private school," a parent, who did not want to be identified said. Another parent argued that there might be several reasons behind not paying the fees, the school authorities should understand the compulsions."

The parents who had not paid the fees, requested school authorities to allow their children to sit in examinations, but the school did not budge.

“We are allowing the students in the school, even allowing them to avail bus facility, but we cannot allow them in the classrooms to sit for the exam,” Dr Shymali Chatterjee, principal of the school, said. Explaining the scenario, she added that the fee is nominal and must be paid by parents.

“We are paying teachers also, so we require parents to pay the fee, hence, we have restricted the students till all dues are cleared,” Shymali said.