Indore: Students learn about medicinal plants

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police staff, on Saturday, under the Student Police Cadet Scheme, made children learn about medicinal plants and informed them about the benefits of such plants.

The programme held by nodal officer and additional deputy commissioner of police (Headquarters) Manisha Pathak Soni said that students of the Government Ucchya Mahavidhyalaya School, Musakhedi, were taken on a tour of the Srijan Plantation Nursery of Bharti Sarwate. Akash Joshi from the Srijan Plantation Nursery told the children about the use of medicinal plants by giving information about such plants, their properties, importance and benefits. During the session, the children visited the nursery and got information about different trees and the environment.

Soni added that, under the Student Police Cadet Scheme, the children of government schools which are selected by the police and education department are given all kinds of primary training for their personality development, as well as their participation in social responsibility.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 10:57 PM IST