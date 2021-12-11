Indore: Students fare poorly in term 1 exam of CBSE; online classes to blame

Indore

Merit students scoring over 90 percent are now performing down to 70 and 75 percent in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term 1 examination. No doubt, students, parents and schools find the need of lenient marking necessary now.

But is that the way out? Does only result count for students? What about the basic skills and knowledge that they lack necessary for passing out the examination?

More than one and half year of online classes is showing its after-effects and not just for those, who didn’t attend the classes but for everyone including the merit students. Most students feel challenged to even pass-out in CBSE term 1 examination, be it class X or class XII.

Furthermore, as we continue schools in hybrid mode with three offline classes in a week, this trend is expected to stay on. How logical it is to keep the schools restrained to conduct offline classes for students... the same students who are attending weddings, going to malls and even coaching classes often taking off their masks?

Schools question the administration and wonder how will the children develop herd immunity? Are we still under the illusion that coronavirus will end forever?

Parents on the other hand, though reluctant in the beginning, feel that online classes must be continued for this academic year now.

Results crumbling down, as online learning not as effective

CBSE results are crumbling down, while the toughness of examination is same as before. Rather considering the syllabus, it is half the syllabus now and two terms.

The part of more objective questions is definitely challenging. “Students who scored 90 percent and above are now only able to answer 70 to 75 percent questions correctly, and similarly, other students scoring above 80 percent with offline classes are now further down to 60 percentile,” UK Jha, chairperson of Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE schools, said.



Students lack focus, fail at revisions & practical knowledge

In schools, it is normal for students to discuss among themselves. They discuss on various interests and often on their studies.

Most students learn from their peers, which they cannot understand or clarify in the class. However, with online classes, that indirect natural revision and discussion is out of the picture.

School heads and educationists find that this very change is another hurdle resulting in making studies tougher for even excelling students now.



Consider the risk on students’ lives

There are chances of a third wave and Indian Medical Association (IMA) has issued a warning about a massive Covid third wave hitting the country if necessary precautions are not taken. Omicron covid variant has so far infected 23 people across the country.

With those citations and warnings from World Health Organisation (WHO), parent associations find it unnecessary to send their children for offline classes. “For younger children, it is absolutely fine and even other classes have already studied 80 percent of the time in online classes. How will the next 2 to 3 months bring any major change in learning?” Ramakant Sharma, parent association representative, said.



Students need time to adapt to offline schools now

Parents feel that students have lost the habit of going to school and their usual routine. “It will take time for students to bounce back and adapt to the old habit of attending offline school. This could take two to three months even, so why start now in this academic session,” Satish Sharma, a parent association representative, said.



Will become an excuse to charge complete fee now

If schools restart offline, then parents fear that schools will use the following three months of offline school to charge the usual school fee. “Right now, parents are getting some fee reliefs due to online classes, but then if restarted offline classes, school might charge complete fee even by running offline classes just for 3 months,” advocate Chanchal Gupta said.



Exam panic, anxiety on the rise

Examination fevers and panic are issues faced by some students until now. They were usually dealt with some calming techniques.

Most students never needed medications for it. “Now, with attending offline examinations after studying online for more than one and half year, most students are panicking. I have tried counselling several students and some also need medications now,” psychiatrist Dr Smita Agrawal said.



Lack of knowledge will hurt in long-term

With lack of learning of many basics and yet passing off, many students are projected to face challenges in future. “The same students are going to colleges, they will face a struggle there and even if they clear it, companies would hire students will skills and not just certificates,” Jha said.



What CBSE says on Tough papers?

“If CBSE gives an exceptionally easy question paper, how will the abilities be judged? Students, these days are not in the habit of writing thus, when they are expected to write, they face difficulty in managing the speed and time. We receive feedback from all schools within 24 hours after conducting the exam. A team of subject experts analyses the question paper on the day of the exam. The feedback is then submitted to a group that accordingly, decides the marking scheme. We will follow the same rule this year as well. Hence, what students are demanding is none of our concern.”

Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of examinations, CBSE



Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 01:42 AM IST