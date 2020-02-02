Indore: Students chant for concentration in board examination

Indore: Managing Committee Indore Bhaktha Samaj, organised a Hayagreeva Homam at Murugan Temple in SICA S. S. School No. 2, Scheme No. 54 premises, for students appearing in board examinations 2019-20.

About 850 school students of classes X and XII appearing for board examinations from various schools participated in the event.

Hayagreeva Homam is specifically performed for the students to invoke the blessing of Lord Hayagreeva to improve their academic ranking and to boost their career life.

This homam can also be performed by working professionals like teachers, professors, researchers or spiritual people who are into the world of knowledge.