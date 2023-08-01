 Indore: Students Block Road To Protest Murder
On Monday, boys and girls blocked the main road in front of the school.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 02:50 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students came out on the road to protest against the broad daylight murder of a Class 12 student at Government Vivekananda School near New Palasia. The murder had taken place on Friday.

On Monday, boys and girls blocked the main road in front of the school. They started shouting slogans against principal Manoj Khopkar. The students did not enter the campus during school time and deposited their bags in front of the gate.

The students demanded to meet the principal, but he was not present as he went on leave right after the incident, leaving the charge of principal to Smita Singh.

Meanwhile, the school management closed both the main gates and the students sat on the road and staged a protest. The police soon reached the spot and managed to clear the road after two hours.

