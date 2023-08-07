 Indore: Students Being Appointed Mission Indradhanush Ambassadors
Indore: Students Being Appointed Mission Indradhanush Ambassadors

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health department officials are running various activities to spread awareness regarding Mission Indradhanush campaign including organising 'Bal Sabha' in schools.

The department is also appointing students as brand ambassadors of the campaign to make students aware and increase their participation.

Students also took a pledge as vaccination ambassadors in a bid to motivate the family, the community and the parents of the children left out of vaccination or partially vaccinated children in their localities to get vaccinated. During the awareness drive, the students will also write a message for their parents. 

"We will spread this message to the masses and take a pledge to make our community healthy," the school students pledged.

Similarly, in rural areas also, the Health Department has sought cooperation from sapanchs and public representatives to make the campaign successful. The department is targeting 10,370 children and 3,006 pregnant women who have missed out on the vaccination previously.

