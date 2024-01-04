Indore: Students Advised To Cancel Admission In One Of Two Degree Courses

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students, who had illegally taken admission to a degree course without clearing the previous one, found themselves on tenterhooks as Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya matched admission data of different programmes and such students were detected.

Some students, who were found on the wrong foot, reached the Jan Sunwai on Thursday and sought relief from the university but their requests were turned down.

A girl student informed exam department officials that she had cleared all semesters of MSc course barring the first semester in which she got ATKT.

Before getting her MSc degree, she took admission in the BEd course. She told the university that her results of BEd first semester has been withheld as she had not cleared MSc first semester exam.

Deputy registrar (exams) Rachna Thakur informed her that she can’t pursue two regular degree courses at the same time. “The university matches admission data of different courses. If the same student is found pursuing two regular degree courses, their exam results are stopped,” Thakur told her, suggesting she withdraw admission in BEd programme.

Another student told Thakur that he had taken provisional admission in MBA course as he was in the last year of its BBA programme. He stated that he got ATKT in the final semester of BBA. He demanded a special ATKT exam for BBA so that his admission in MBA is not cancelled. But the university suggested the student to withdraw admission from the MBA course as its first semester exams is going to start soon.

As the student’s BBA course was not clear, the university stated that the student won’t be entitled to take the first semester exam of MBA.