Indore: Student Throws Firecracker; Injures Man Riding Bike

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man riding his bike was injured after a student from a coaching institute threw a lit Sutli bomb (firecracker) at him under Bhanwarkuan police station area on Saturday evening. The firecracker fell on his back and exploded, causing burns to his back, shirt and bag.

Bhawarkuan police have registered a case against unidentified individuals under section 125 of BNS based on the complaint of Deepak Vishwakarma (28), a resident of Durga Nagar in Banganga.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 7:30 pm in front of Bajirao Academy, Vishnupuri Colony. The complainant told the police that he was riding his two-wheeler towards Bhawarkuan Square from Rajiv Gandhi Square. When he reached near Vishnupuri Colony, some students were bursting firecrackers, celebrating a festival.

Suddenly, someone threw a lit firecracker at him. It got stuck in his bag and exploded, setting fire to his shirt, bag and causing burns to his back. Nearby people helped extinguish the fire on his clothing and bag.

Deepak informed Free Press that the coaching institute has since apologised and paid for his treatment therefore he does not want to escalate the matter further. However, he said that students, who were celebrating inside the coaching institute, threw the firecracker.