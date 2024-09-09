 Indore: Student Throws Firecracker; Injures Man Riding Bike
The firecracker fell on his back and exploded, causing burns to his back, shirt and bag.

Updated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 01:30 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man riding his bike was injured after a student from a coaching institute threw a lit Sutli bomb (firecracker) at him under Bhanwarkuan police station area on Saturday evening. The firecracker fell on his back and exploded, causing burns to his back, shirt and bag.

Bhawarkuan police have registered a case against unidentified individuals under section 125 of BNS based on the complaint of Deepak Vishwakarma (28), a resident of Durga Nagar in Banganga.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 7:30 pm in front of Bajirao Academy, Vishnupuri Colony. The complainant told the police that he was riding his two-wheeler towards Bhawarkuan Square from Rajiv Gandhi Square. When he reached near Vishnupuri Colony, some students were bursting firecrackers, celebrating a festival.

Deepak informed Free Press that the coaching institute has since apologised and paid for his treatment therefore he does not want to escalate the matter further. However, he said that students, who were celebrating inside the coaching institute, threw the firecracker.

