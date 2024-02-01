Indore: Student Carries ‘Sword’ To School

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A class X student went to his school with a sword and threatened teachers, police said on Wednesday. According to Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Kumar Soni the incident took place in a private school. The video of the boy carrying a sword went viral on Wednesday. A case has been registered against his father under section 25 of the Arms Act. The sword belongs to his father so he was booked and was detained. The boy is a class X student of the school and he damaged CCTVs and fans of the classroom. The police are investigating the case to know the exact reason behind the incident.

Man held for allegedly raping 17-year-old

Banganga police arrested a man for allegedly raping a minor girl. The accused forcibly took her to a place and made physical relations with her. According to the police, a 17-year-old girl lodged a complaint at Banganga police station that she met accused Vikash two years ago but for some time they were not in contact. On the day of the incident, she was going to school when the accused came and forcibly took her to a place in an auto where he told her that he liked her and wanted to marry her. When she protested, the accused threatened to kill her family members and forcibly made physical relationship with her. The police registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and the POCSO ACT.

Husband, in-laws booked for abetment to suicide

Dwarkapuri police registered a case of abetment to suicide against the husband and in-laws of a woman in a case in which a couple had consumed some poisonous substance leading to the death of the woman but the husband had survived. According to the police, a woman named Pooja Doliya, a resident of Kundan Nagar, committed suicide on June 20. Pooja’s father-in-law Rameshwar, mother-in-law Nirmalabai and brother-in-law Jitesh used to harass her for having two daughters. On June 20, her husband Hemant gave her some poisonous substance leading to her death and later he too consumed some poisonous substance.