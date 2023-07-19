Indore: Striking Work Proves Dear For Nursing Officers, Dept Stops 7 Days Salary

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Striking work for seven days to press their demands has proved dear for the nursing officers of the Health Department as the officials have ordered to cut their salary for the strike period.

The Directorate of Health Services has ordered all regional directors and CMHOs to take action against the agitating nursing staff members.

Following the orders, Regional Director (Indore) Dr RC Panika has ordered the CMHOs and Civil Surgeons of all the districts in Indore division to not release the salary of the striking nursing officers. The orders have left worried the members of the nursing officers association who had claimed to postpone the strike on the assurance of the health minister and the medical education minister.

“We are going through the orders and will take further action over the same after discussion with the association members and officials,” regional president of Nursing Officers’ Association Natwat Parashar said.

The nursing officers had gone on to strike work across the state for six days from July 10 to press their demands including Grade -II pay scale, night allowance, hike in nursing students’ stipend, etc. They had launched a phase-wise protest which culminated in an indefinite strike. The principal bench at Jabalpur High Court had called the strike illegal.

