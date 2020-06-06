Indore: Strict guidelines for darshan at Malharganj Ganesh temple

Indore: Shri Ganesh Temple, Malharganj issued guidelines and rules that must be followed in the temple for darshan on Saturday. As per the rules, devotees will have to follow social distancing and stand on stickers that have been put on the floor each at a distance of 6 feet. Further, no alcoholic sanitisers are allowed in the temple premises.

“All the devotees irrespective of age or gender will be allowed to enter the temple only if they are wearing a mask or have covered their mouth and nose properly with a scarf,” the guideline said. Entrance to the temple will start from 7.15 am to 7.30 pm, after the completion of the morning bath and rituals.

The temple will be open daily till 2.30 pm only and will remain closed in the evening, as per guideline.

“Only 15 people will be allowed to enter the temple for darshan at a time,” the guideline said. Further, only 15 people will be able to attend Aarti and receive Prasad. A devotee will be allowed only 20-25 seconds for darshan in the temple. Devotees can sit on the elevated platform (Otley) outside the moment.

“Bring paper for Prasad from your own home,” the notice said. Further, it instructs devotees to not touch anywhere in the temple including lord Bholenath, Jaladhari, large kalash of water, glass paintings of Ashtavinayak or other glass paintings after entering the temple.

“Offering water to Bholenath, Suryadev, applying Tilak, ringing bells, and other such rituals are closed for now,” the notice said.

Further water or milk brought from home cannot be offered in the temple. Flower garland and other ornaments will be offered by trust only and none will be accepted from devotees, as informed in the notice. “Only 3 persons are allowed from a family to give wedding invite to the lord and the invite must be left on a designated slab,” the notice said.