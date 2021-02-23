Indore: Strict action to tackle Covid-19​, Rs 200 fine for not wearing mask​

Indore:





​In the wake of the sudden spurt in Covid-19 positive cases in city, the​ district administration has once again decided to ​strictly ​enforce the existing​ ​Covid-19 safety protocol​​, said collector Manish Singh after ​a meeting of the Crisis Management Committee held at the Residency Kothi, on Tuesday.

The collector said it was decided that ​​from now on, a fine of Rs 200 would be imposed on people found without wearing a mask in public places. It was also decided that a maximum of 50 persons would be allowed in funeral processions and uthawna. Also, marriage halls and gardens would be allowed to accommodate only 50 per cent people of their ca​pacity, with strict compliance with Covid rules. In another major decision, it was decided that no Gair would be held on Rangpanchami. ​​The collector said no one can organise social and religious functions without permission​ and ​people must avoid unnecessary venturing out from home.​ ​

The committee members unanimously expressed the view that Covid-19 had not gone so there was a need for people to remain alert and maintain social distancing, wear marks and use sanitisers.​​

Divisional ​c​ommissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, IG Harinarayanachari​ ​Mishra, MP Shankar Lalwani, collector Manish Singh, ADM Himanshu​ Chandra, former MLAs Dr Rajesh Sonkar, Sudarshan Gupta, Manoj Patel and Jeetu Jirati, Gaurav Ranadive, Madhu Verma and other members were​ present in the meeting.



Divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma: Corona is​ also spreading due to carelessness ​of people who have stopped wearing masks. ​People must get themselves checked the moment they have some symptoms and take proper treatment.

Collector Manish Singh: ​A​​ ​meeting of hospital operators will be called soon. In this meeting,​ ​proper arrangement of oxygen beds, ICU beds, treatment etc. will be​ ​re-ensured as per the current requirement. As soon as symptoms appear,​ people should get their examination done at fever clinic​s​, private lab.​ Testing is free at fever clinics.



MP Shankar Lalwani: ​T​he number ​of people attending weddings ​and other events should be limited and citizens should not be negligent.



IG Harinarayanachari Mishra: People need to be careful and alert.​ Awareness campaign should be started effectively.



IMC Commissioner Pratibha Pal: ​A​wareness campaign will be started​ by the municipal corporation on a wide scale from Wednesday. Under this, ​pamphlets will be distributed. The message of social distancing, wearing masks, etc ​will be disseminated to the citizens through loudspeakers. Special​ ​arrangements will be made in crowded markets.

