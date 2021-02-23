Indore: Strict action to tackle Covid-19​, Rs 200 fine for not wearing mask​

Indore:
In the wake of the sudden spurt in Covid-19 positive cases in city, the district administration has once again decided to strictly enforce the existing Covid-19 safety protocol, said collector Manish Singh after a meeting of the Crisis Management Committee held at the Residency Kothi, on Tuesday.
The collector said it was decided that from now on, a fine of Rs 200 would be imposed on people found without wearing a mask in public places. It was also decided that a maximum of 50 persons would be allowed in funeral processions and uthawna. Also, marriage halls and gardens would be allowed to accommodate only 50 per cent people of their capacity, with strict compliance with Covid rules. In another major decision, it was decided that no Gair would be held on Rangpanchami. The collector said no one can organise social and religious functions without permission and people must avoid unnecessary venturing out from home.
The committee members unanimously expressed the view that Covid-19 had not gone so there was a need for people to remain alert and maintain social distancing, wear marks and use sanitisers.
Divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, IG Harinarayanachari Mishra, MP Shankar Lalwani, collector Manish Singh, ADM Himanshu Chandra, former MLAs Dr Rajesh Sonkar, Sudarshan Gupta, Manoj Patel and Jeetu Jirati, Gaurav Ranadive, Madhu Verma and other members were present in the meeting.
WHO SAID WHAT
Divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma: Corona is also spreading due to carelessness of people who have stopped wearing masks. People must get themselves checked the moment they have some symptoms and take proper treatment.
Collector Manish Singh: A meeting of hospital operators will be called soon. In this meeting, proper arrangement of oxygen beds, ICU beds, treatment etc. will be re-ensured as per the current requirement. As soon as symptoms appear, people should get their examination done at fever clinics, private lab. Testing is free at fever clinics.
MP Shankar Lalwani: The number of people attending weddings and other events should be limited and citizens should not be negligent.
IG Harinarayanachari Mishra: People need to be careful and alert. Awareness campaign should be started effectively.
IMC Commissioner Pratibha Pal: Awareness campaign will be started by the municipal corporation on a wide scale from Wednesday. Under this, pamphlets will be distributed. The message of social distancing, wearing masks, etc will be disseminated to the citizens through loudspeakers. Special arrangements will be made in crowded markets.