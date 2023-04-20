Indore: Street dog tied to electric pole, mercilessly beaten to death 

Representational Image | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A street dog was brutally killed by some people in Dwarkapuri area. The killers first tied the dog’s legs and his mouth with pieces of rope and later they beat it with a stick and iron rod. The police have registered a case against unidentified accused on Wednesday and investigation is on to identify them.

According to the Dwarkapuri police station staff, Priyanshu Jain from People for Animal organisation and a resident of Vaibhav Nagar area has lodged a complaint that she was informed by a woman that a dog was beaten to death by some youths in the Kundan Nagar area on Tuesday. The people of the area found the dog tied to an electric pole and its legs and mouth were also tied with ropes.

When the complainant reached the spot, the residents informed her that unidentified people and a grocery shop owner of the area tied the dog to an electricity pole and beat it with a stick and an iron rod till death.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified accused under Section 429 of the IPC and another relevant section. The police are searching for them and the information is also being taken from the spot to identify them.